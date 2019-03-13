‘I hate this’: Kyrgios calls out double standards

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Nick Kyrgios of Australia congratulates Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany after their match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NEVER one to keep his opinions to himself Nick Kyrgios has made an impassioned call out highlighting a double standard.

Moments after world No 1 Novak Djokovic was beaten by Philipp Kohlschreiber, the Aussie took to social media to highlight what unnecessary bias in coverage of big name players.

Fans and pundits were quick to question whether Djokovic was at his best or possibly injured in his 4-6, 4-6 defeat against the world No 39, which irked Kyrgios.

Kyrgios was beaten by Kohlschreiber in round 2 with many quick to criticise his performance having gone from winning a title last week in Mexico to a premature exit in California.

"Lol yeah, something has to be wrong with him right?," he wrote on Twitter in response to another user questioning if Djokovic was OK.

"I lose to Kholi and get absolutely shredded 'same old kyrgios' how about the guy is just good? And he knows how to win matches?

"Hate this, why we always gotta kiss these guys when they lose."

Lol yeah, something has to be wrong with him right? I lose to Kholi and get absolutely shredded ‘same old kyrgios’ how about the guy is just good? And he knows how to win matches? Hate this, why we always gotta kiss these guys when they lose 😂 https://t.co/4nwxBWUiQi — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) 12 March 2019

World No.1 Djokovic fell in straight sets in what was his first tournament since lifting a record seventh Australian Open title in January.

He had won eight of nine prior meetings with Kohlschreiber, but he could find no answer for the German.

Kohlschreiber posted his first victory over a top-ranked player, advancing to a fourth-round where he will face France's Gael Monfils.

"I think I put out a pretty good strategy on the court," Kohlschreiber said, "very clever serve, good return game. It was a good day."

Novak Djokovic had no answer.

Kohlschreiber's only prior win over Djokovic came back in 2009, a three-set victory at Roland Garros. He hadn't taken a set off Djokovic since Rome in 2014.

But in a match that resumed after rain stopped play following completion of just one game on Monday night, Kohlschreiber looked crisp and confident, breaking the Serbian star for a 4-3 lead in the first and pocketing the set with a service winner on his second set point.

Before he made it back to his courtside chair, Djokovic bashed his racquet against his foot until it broke.

The display of emotion didn't change anything as Kohlschreiber opened the second set with a service break and broke Djokovic again in the seventh game to give himself a chance to serve for the match.

A day that will live long in the memory...



The moment @Kohlscribbler defeated Djokovic in Indian Wells - from inside the stadium 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DhHiUWfA0n — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 13 March 2019

Djokovic led that game 30-15, but capped a long rally with a forehand long then double faulted before pushing a forehand wide on break point.

Then it was Kohlschreiber's turn to show some nerves, a sudden spate of four errors, including a double fault, giving Djokovic a break.

After Djokovic held at love, Kohlschreiber held his nerve to finish it off, gaining a match point when Djokovic's lunging backhand went wide before Kohlschreiber fired a sideline-skimming forehand.