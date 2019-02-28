Kyrgios goes loco down in Acapulco

Nick Kyrgios has delivered another moment of pure insanity as he overcame Rafael Nadal in a three-set epic at the Acapulco Open.

Kyrgios had a mindblowing brain snap when he attempted an underarm serve while serving to stay in the match in the third set.

He also told a trainer he feared having to retire, despite suffering back pain, because he didn't want to be booed off the court.

Those heated moments, however, were completely blown out of the water by the Aussie's unbelievable fightback from three match points down in the epic third set tiebreak.

Kyrgios eventually claimed an unforgettable 3-6 7-6 7-6 win after a rollercoaster three hours.

It was everything that makes Kyrgios one of the best shows in tennis.

Nadal even served for the match in the tiebreak while leading 6-5. The World No. 2 inexplicably double faulted to give Kyrgios a 7-6 lead. Kyrgios then served it out in unbelievable scenes.

Kyrgios was booed by fans throughout the match and he was more than a little animated after saving three-match points before serving out the match.

He fell to the floor after a Nadal groundstroke sailed long on match point and he then charged to the net while pumping his arms towards the crowd.

The crowd continued to boo the Aussie, even as he and Nadal shook hands at the net.

The win gives Kyrgios a perfect 5-0 record against Nadal in tiebreaks and sets up another salivating clash between him and Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals.

It was arguably Kyrgios' best win in two years.

He joins fellow Australians Alex de Minaur and John Millman in the quarter-finals.

Criticised for a perceived lack of effort in some matches this year, Kyrgios stayed focused after giving up the opening set.

He saved nine break points throughout the match including coming back from 0-40 positions in the final two sets.

Nadal, who wasn't broken in the match, looked set to triumph when up 6-3 in the deciding tiebreaker.

But Kyrgios saved three match points, including one with a lunging volley that hit the net cord and just landed in.

Kyrgios' impressive fightback stunned the tennis world.

He suffered a crazy brain snap in the third set when he attempted to underarm serve while Nadal was still standing miles behind the baseline - anticipating another booming Kyrgios first serve.

As only Kyrgios can do, the Aussie went on to win that service game, despite his underarm serve, and went on to force the match in the a third set tiebreak as the match ticked over the three hour mark.

It was a match of epic proportions where the crowd went from Heckling Kyrgios early, to chanting his name as he roared back into the contest.

Kyrgios earlier was heard complaining to the chair umpire throughout the first set that he was not feeling well.

After dropping the opening set 6-3, Kyrgios called for a trainer and took a medical timeout, complaining of back pain.

Courtside microphones pick up an exchange between Kyrgios and the trainer where the former Aussie No. 1 was heard telling the physiotherapist that retiring was not an option for him because of the backlash it would create.

"If I forfeit, the media will blow it up…. I'll be booed off the court," he said.

He was also heard getting up to his old tricks, screaming at fans in the Acapulco crowd with several Tennis commentators on Twitter claiming Kyrgios swore at one group of fans.

Meanwhile, Millman moved through to he last eight with an emphatic straight-sets victory over German Peter Gojowczyk.

Millman blitzed the world No.87, 6-0 6-2, at one stage winning eight games in succession.

The world No. 44 converted six break points and delivered the contest's only two aces to set up a quarter-final clash with third-seed John Isner.

Big-serving American Isner eliminated compatriot Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4. Millman's win was his second comfortable triumph - the eighth seed beat Spaniard Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-4 in the opening round.

Fifth seed Alex de Minaur boosted Australia's presence in the quarter-finals when Feliciano Lopez (Spain) withdrew before their second round match. Wawrinka also beat seventh-seeded American Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to progress to the last eight.

- with AAP