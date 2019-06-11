Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios reacts during the match against Swiss player Stan Wawrinka at the Mexico ATP 500 Open men's single tennis match in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on February 28, 2019. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios reacts during the match against Swiss player Stan Wawrinka at the Mexico ATP 500 Open men's single tennis match in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on February 28, 2019. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
Tennis

Kyrgios starts grass-court season with win

11th Jun 2019 8:37 AM

NICK Kyrgios has made a winning start to his grass-court season, teaming up with fellow Australian Matt Reid to win their opening doubles match at the ATP event in Stuttgart.

Kyrgios - who missed the French Open with illness - combined with Reid on Monday to upset second-seeded Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor 6-4 3-6 10-4.

World No. 36 Kyrgios will open his singles campaign on Tuesday with a first-ever meeting with Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The winner will advance to a second-round showdown with Russian Karen Khachanov, the tournament's second seed.

Kyrgios's countryman John Millman will take on German qualifier Dustin Brown with the victory progressing to face top seed and French Open quarter-finalist Alexander Zverev.

Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin will face sixth-seeded Milos Raonic in the first round with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga awaiting the winner.

Frenchman Tsonga booked his spot in round two by powering past 2017 semi- finalist Mischa Zverev 6-3 6-0 in less than an hour.

Earlier on Monday, 19-year-old Serb Miomir Kecmanovic rallied to beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6 7-5 6-3.

More Stories

matt reid nick kyrgios tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    School footy live streaming returns this week

    School footy live streaming returns this week

    Rugby League The Allan Langer Cup and Aaron Payne Cup will be live streamed again this week on local websites. Check out the schedule here to watch our future stars.

    Man entrapped after car rollover

    Man entrapped after car rollover

    News It took emergency services about an hour to free a man.

    St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    premium_icon St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    News The idea was sparked after the girls were chased by a dog

    $1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

    premium_icon $1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

    News More details of the budget will be revealed in parliament today