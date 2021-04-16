Nicole Kidman helps Keith Urban put his best foot forward.

The actress, 53, revealed in an interview with InStylethat she often treats her husband, 53, and their two daughters to at-home pedicures.

While she admitted that the country crooner is a "pretty low-maintenance guy," that doesn't stop the Undoing star from giving her husband of 14 years some pampering.

"I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures," Kidman said.

The Oscar winner, who recently joined the CBD space as a global brand ambassador for Seratopical, said she uses the brand's Heel Souffle to treat her family's feet.

While she indulges in the occasional spa day, the Big Little Lies star knows it's the little things that can make a big difference, like frequently applying sunscreen to her face and hands.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at Milsons Point in Sydney. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Keith Urban describes 'violence' at opera

Inspired by her mother - who "always smells good and looks good" - Kidman continued, "I try to make myself presentable in the morning. It's so easy not to even bother in quarantine, and I've been through periods like that before."

And although she calls herself "a five-minute girl in the morning and night" when it comes to beauty, the screen star looks back fondly on her glamorous looks from movie roles, like Satine in 2001's Moulin Rouge!

"I have a photo of me in the trailer with my kids, who were little at the time," she said of shooting the iconic film. "I was wearing a top hat, a sequin corset, fishnets, and stilettos, and I was making dinner for them. It's like, 'I don't mind being remembered like this!'"

Kidman shares two daughters - Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10 - with Urban. She also has two children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, 28-year-old Isabella and 26-year-old Connor.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Nicole's unusual foot favours for Keith