Night out in Bay ended in watchhouse for 20yo woman

A 20-YEAR-old woman went for a night out in Hervey Bay, but later found herself in a police watchhouse.

On February 25 at about 1am, Hervey Bay police attended a licensed premise after reports of an assault.

It is alleged the offender was yelling at a victim and refusing to leave the premises while intoxicated.

The offender allegedly became aggressive and spat on the victim prior to police arrival.

Police transported the woman to Hervey Bay Watchhouse and charged her with serious assault, drunk and disorderly behaviour, and failing to leave a licensed premises.

She is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court later this month.

