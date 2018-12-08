Nightclub manager wants a safe night precinct in Hervey Bay

Smokenleather owner Shaun Leather wants to see a safe night precinct established in Hervey Bay.

Smokenleather owner Shaun Leather wants to see a safe night precinct established in Hervey Bay. Annie Perets

SAFE night precincts are located in various towns across Queensland, including in Bundaberg and Gladstone, which implement strategies in those areas to make nights out safer for drinkers.

But there isn't a safe night precinct on the Fraser Coast.

Why not?

That's what Smoke'n'Leather manger Shaun Leather wants to know in his push to get one here.

He envisions a precinct to be established along the Esplanade, incorporating a number of Hervey Bay's venues, as part of its boundary.

Safe night precincts can include measures such as the the introduction of ID scanning machines, roaming volunteers checking up on partygoers, and the handout of red frog lollies.

Police have praised local licenced venues on their efforts in tackling alcohol-fuelled violence. In fact, assaults are down this year compared to last year.

But Mr Leather believes there is more which can be done to make nights out more enjoyable for everyone.

He says the introduction of ID scanners would be helpful in catching troublemakers coming from out-of-town as well as catching underage drinkers.

Mr Leather also wants to see the nightclub's opening hours extended to 3am to avoid a congestion of intoxicated people waiting at taxi ranks

Currently, all licensed venues shut down at 2am.

"Smokenleather is campaigning for a safe night precinct to be introduced in Hervey Bay with a zero tolerance attitude to alcohol fuelled violence," Mr Leather said.

"It will align us with other major centres in the state."

A Facebook page called Safe Night Out - Hervey Bay has been set-up, where people can show support behind the idea.