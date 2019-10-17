Menu
Nightclub’s founder goes bust owing $100k

by Hayden Johnson
17th Oct 2019 3:17 PM
THE company behind Airlie Beach's renowned Mama Africa nightclub has been put into liquidation with debts totalling more than $111,000.

Mama Africa (Airlie Beach) Pty Ltd founded its namesake nightclub in the tourist hot-spot about 16 years ago.

The company owned and operated the Mama Africa nightclub business until it was sold around July last year.

Liquidator Jarvis Archer of Revive Financial said the nightclub and its current owner were not affected by the liquidation, early information suggests.

Mama Africa Pty Ltd owes the Australian Tax Office $42,452.

About 16 unsecured creditors are owed $68,845.

"Our investigations into the company's affairs, assets and liabilities are ongoing," Mr Archer said.

According to its Facebook page, Mama Africa Bar & Niteclub's new owners say it has been "a nightlife institution in Airlie Beach for over 16 years".

"There have been many Airlie Beach Bars that have come and gone but Mamas is the one Airlie Beach Bar that sticks around," the page notes.

