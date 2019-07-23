‘Nightmare’: A-lister’s surprising GoT dig

Seth Rogen is no fan of Game of Thrones' final season.

The actor's Comic-Con panel made waves when he took shots at season eight, as well as creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff for skipping their own discussion. Shortly after Game of Thrones was booed at Comic-Con, Rogen ripped the HBO drama, which he described as "anticlimactic," and its "f***ing nightmare" of a panel.

Seth Rogen and Dominic Cooper attend the Preacher Panel at Comic-Con 2019. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Rogen went on to compare the final season of Preacher, for which he's an executive producer, to Game of Thrones, saying the AMC series will be "fast-paced and satisfying - you know, like the end of a TV show" should be.

His Comic-Con Game of Thrones take-down came immediately after the HBO drama's final panel, so naturally, the actor took a few minutes to address the big story of the day: Benioff and Weiss cancelling their appearance just two days prior.

"I just wanna say we're following the Game of Thrones panel, which is a f***ing nightmare, just objectively," said Rogen, according to Esquire. "I also know that the showrunners didn't turn up because they didn't want to answer questions about the show … I'm not one of the creators of Game of Thrones, I am the creator of other TV shows, so feel free to ask me any Game of Thrones questions you might have throughout the night."

Fans were divided on Thrones’ final season. Picture: HBO via AP

Comic-Con visitors proceeded to do just that. When asked about the finale's climax - in which Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) takes the Iron throne - Rogen took another dig at Weiss and Benioff. "I imagine those guys regret making Bran the king because, ultimately, he doesn't have the best story," he said. Arya, he argued, deserved to rule Westeros, as she "learned all that face sh*t." Said Rogen, "Where'd it go?"

Rogen's Thrones criticism also extended to the Lannisters' crushing - literally - death. "You don't want to follow these people for three years and then have them die in rubble," he said. "Anticlimactic."

Rogen wasn’t happy with Cersei’s death. Picture: HBO via AP

Fans later asked about Preacher's fourth and final season, which premieres August 4 on AMC.

"I'm here, at least, so I think that's a good sign. I'm willing to show my face," said Rogen about the show's final moments (per The Independent). "There was a world where we could have maybe extended it longer," he added. "But to us it felt like (it was good) having a show where nearly every episode was propelling the story forward and moving towards a final conclusion … in a plotted-out way that was hopefully fast-paced and satisfying - you know, like the end of a TV show."

This article originally appeared on Decider and was reproduced with permission