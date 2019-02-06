Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man who carried out an armed robbery at United Service Station on Saturday night. The man had permanent marker on his face as a way to disguise his appearance.
The man who carried out an armed robbery at United Service Station on Saturday night. The man had permanent marker on his face as a way to disguise his appearance. Police
Crime

Nikko bandit: Police arrest man over service station hold-up

Jack Evans
by
6th Feb 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN police on Tuesday arrested the man who allegedly robbed a service station they could still see Nikko pen marks on his body used to conceal his identity.

It was public tip offs which led police an Upper Dawson Rd home on Tuesday afternoon where they found the man allegedly responsible for the armed robbery at United Petrol Station Gladstone Rd.

Police believe the man walked into the service station about 12.10 am Sunday morning with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money and goods.

 

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a search of the house also found a replica firearm, clothing and cigarettes linked to the robbery.

"This is the first time I have come across someone who has tried to camouflage their face with a marker which isn't the smartest think to do, and social media seems to agree," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the firearm used to threaten a service station attendant was incapable of firing.

"It's obviously very concerning whether it s a replica or real, that a gun was used in the manner it was," he said.

"We have all seen the footage and he was quite forceful in his actions towards it."

 

United Service Station on Lower Dawson Road, Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK030311-servo-c1
United Service Station on Lower Dawson Road, Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK030311-servo-c1 Chris Ison

The Allenstown man, 25, was charged with one count each of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, common assault, armed robbery, unlicensed driving, supplying dangerous drugs, and possessing explosives without authority.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court later today.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey praised the efforts of the public in identifying the suspect which led to the arrest.

"The public were as outraged as we were in regards to the manner in which (the robbery) was conducted and once again we have had a positive result due to information provided by the public," he said.

Service station attendants have been offered support from police.

More Stories

armed robbery queensland police service rockhampton crime rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    AUSSIE RULES: Teen finally gets chance to take the field

    premium_icon AUSSIE RULES: Teen finally gets chance to take the field

    Sport The Maryborough Bears entered the new competition last year, but Jade, at 15, was too young to play in the women’s side.

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:30 AM
    Hunt for teen suspects after car, servos crime spree

    premium_icon Hunt for teen suspects after car, servos crime spree

    News The first vehicle was stolen from Hazelmere Village.

    • 6th Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Hervey Bay

    News A woman was taken to hospital after the crash.

    SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    premium_icon SUBBIES STUNG: Company collapse leaves locals in lurch

    News It's a taste of what's happening across Queensland