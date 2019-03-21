Surf photography finalists are out of this world

Mick Fanning at Bells Beach after his final heat of his professional surfing career. Picture: Jan Wainwright-Wilson

The awe-inspiring majesty of the ocean - in all its glory - has never looked so thrilling.

Nikon Australia has announced the finalists of the 2019 Surf Photo of The Year - and the entrants are nothing short of staggering.

The images, captured by Australian photographers, dramatically reveal, as finalist Ray Collins describes it, " the line between order and chaos".

Locations include Queensland, Western Australia, Indonesia, Hawaii, Fiji, Mexico.

Ireland is a surprise inclusion, with one stunning image showing the powerful waves of the rugged North Atlantic coast.

Surfers captured in the images include world champions Stephanie Gilmore, Mick Fanning and Tom Carroll.

Harry Bryant - South Coast 2017. Picture: John Respondek

“Unfinished Symphony” was taken at Noosa Heads, Queensland from a helicopter. Picture: Paul Smith

A panel of 13 high-profile judges from within the surfing industry, including seven-time world champion Gilmore, selected the top 20 photo entries and top three video submissions.

They based their selection on innovation, sensory impact, uniqueness and creative composition.

The winners for the Nikon Surf Photo and Video of the Year will be announced at the Surfing Australia Awards Night on April 2 on the Gold Coast.

Ed Sloane titled this image “Stephanie Gilmore x 7” as it shows “that feeling when you've just won your 7th world title”. Picture: Ed Sloane.

Commercial diver Shanan Worrall riding a wave in Western Australia. Picture: Scott Bauer.

North Atlantic Power. A swell over 10m batters the coastline of Ireland. Picture: Andrew Kaineder.

Nocturnal Curl is a stunning example of Surf Flash Photography. Picture: Matthew Tidlesley

“Pumping lighting” sets the scene for a storm. Picture: Stu Gibson

Laurie Towner making the latest of drops of the swell of the year at Cloud Break, Fiji. Picture: Ted Grambeau

A golden moment for big wave surfer Mark Healey on one of the biggest swells to ever hit Nias Island, off Sumatra in Indonesia. Picture: Ted Grambeau

Lucas Silveira surfing near the Island of Nias, off Sumatra in Indonesia. Picture: Ted Grambeau