Nine and Karl’s Cass concerns at the Logies

CHANNEL NINE is desperate to get Karl Stefanovic back into the mix but he is worried he will run into his ex at the Logie Awards this weekend. Cass Thorburn has now confirmed to Confidential if she'll be attending.

There has been speculation as to whether Stefanovic's ex-wife, Cassandra Thorburn, will be walking the red carpet at The Star on the Gold Coast after her appearance as a contestant on Channel 10s Dancing With the Stars earlier this year.

She is also a regular guest on Studio 10, but a Ten representative said she would not be attending the Logies with the network.

Karl Stefanovic would’ve had some concerns after hearing his ex-wife was rumoured to be attending the Logies. Picture: Tim Hunter

Cass Thorburn revealed to Confidential via text if she would be attending. Picture's Darren Leigh Roberts

Awards organisers also confirmed Thorburn was not on the guest list as of Wednesday night.

"You're hilarious," Thorburn responded by text when contacted by Confidential.

"I'm not network talent just a regular panellist on studio 10. I used to go because gold Logie winners get two tickets for life."

Stefanovic, who won the Gold Logie in 2011, will make his return to the fold with Channel 9 by attending the awards after his ruthless dumping from hosting duties on beleaguered breakfast show Today just days after his wedding in December.

Stefanovic is set to make a return for the network after he was dumped from the Today Show.

Stefanovic's fashion designer wife, Jasmine, will not be attending the Logies as she has commitments with her label Mara & Mine at Paris Fashion Week.

Stefanovic is understood to be returning to Australia early from the European trip, where the couple attended the races at Royal Ascot in the UK last week.

Insiders at Nine say the network is desperate to have Stefanovic back in the mix after months of disastrous ratings on Today and widespread criticism of the new breakfast line-up of Georgie Gardner, Deb Knight and Tom Steinfort.

His wife Jasmine Yarbrough won’t be attending as she has prior commitments at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Nine is keen to smooth over the recent woes and bad press ahead of the second season launch of his show, This Time Next Year.

"While some think Karl might have brought on his own downfall, there would seem to be a good argument for getting him back on air as outside of the major reality franchises, Nine seems to be lacking star power," one executive noted to Confidential.

"If he manages to get good audiences watching the new series of This Time Next Year, it will be proof that Nine audiences would rather have him on air."