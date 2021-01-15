Nine beachside properties available to buy right now
Living in a beachfront property is the ultimate dream for many homeowners.
And at the moment on the Fraser Coast, there are nine stunning homes by the sea available right now.
From Burrum Heads to Poona, here are the beachfront homes currently on the market.
15 Nautilus Drive, Dundowran Beach
This stunning home overlooking the sea has direct beach access.
It has two master bedrooms with ensuites, an in-ground heated spa and stunning views of the ocean.
The home, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is priced at $875,000.
76 Esplanade, Point Vernon
This property at Point Vernon has three bedrooms, with the potential for dual occupancy or a guest retreat.
It has a double garage and is directly across the road from the park and beach.
The property is set to go to auction on January 21 at 7pm, but offers will be presented prior to the home going under the hammer.
66 Traviston Way, Burrum Heads
This modern designer home boasts six bedrooms and is currently being used as a bed and breakfast.
It has three living areas, a chef's kitchen double showers and vanities and three bathrooms.
The stunning home is priced at $969,000.
1 Ash Court, Dundowran Beach
This two level beachfront home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The master suite has a small private balcony.
It includes four garage spaces and is priced at $1,050,000.
78 Shellcot Street, Toogoom
This stunning home is eligible for the $25,000 Homebuilder Grant, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It is priced at $689,000.
126 Burrum St, Burrum Heads
This low maintenance property comes fully furnished, with a modern kitchen.
The deck offers stunning ocean views and the sandy beaches of Burrum Heads are just metres away.
The property is priced at $725,000.
Address available on request, Burrum Heads
This duplex offers ocean views from both homes and is just metres from the beach.
The home was originally priced at $1.3 million, but the price has been dropped to $1 million.
219 Boronia Drive, Poona
This beachfront property, known as Moonglo, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a central kitchen and a pool with a spa.
The lounge area includes a built-in bar and overlooks the pool.
The home is priced at $885,000.
Address available on request, Poona
Along with a view of the sea, this three bedroom open plan home also has a detached self-contained one bedroom cottage.
It is close to the boat ramp and priced at $650,000.
