Beachfront houses for sale on the Fraser Coast.
Beachfront houses for sale on the Fraser Coast.
Property

Nine beachside properties available to buy right now

Carlie Walker
15th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Living in a beachfront property is the ultimate dream for many homeowners.

And at the moment on the Fraser Coast, there are nine stunning homes by the sea available right now.

From Burrum Heads to Poona, here are the beachfront homes currently on the market.

15 Nautilus Drive, Dundowran Beach

15 Nautilus St, Dundowran.
15 Nautilus St, Dundowran.

This stunning home overlooking the sea has direct beach access.

It has two master bedrooms with ensuites, an in-ground heated spa and stunning views of the ocean.

The home, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is priced at $875,000.

For more information, click here.

15 Nautilus St, Dundowran.
15 Nautilus St, Dundowran.

76 Esplanade, Point Vernon

76 Esplanade, Point Vernon.
76 Esplanade, Point Vernon.

This property at Point Vernon has three bedrooms, with the potential for dual occupancy or a guest retreat.

It has a double garage and is directly across the road from the park and beach.

The property is set to go to auction on January 21 at 7pm, but offers will be presented prior to the home going under the hammer.

For more information, click here.

76 Esplanade, Point Vernon
76 Esplanade, Point Vernon

66 Traviston Way, Burrum Heads

66 Traviston Way, Burrum Heads.
66 Traviston Way, Burrum Heads.

This modern designer home boasts six bedrooms and is currently being used as a bed and breakfast.

It has three living areas, a chef's kitchen double showers and vanities and three bathrooms.

The stunning home is priced at $969,000.

For more information, click here.

1 Ash Court, Dundowran Beach

1 Ash Court, Dundowran Beach.
1 Ash Court, Dundowran Beach.

This two level beachfront home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master suite has a small private balcony.

It includes four garage spaces and is priced at $1,050,000.

For more information, click here.

1 Ash Court, Dundowran Beach.
1 Ash Court, Dundowran Beach.

78 Shellcot Street, Toogoom

78 Shellcot Street, Toogoom.
78 Shellcot Street, Toogoom.

This stunning home is eligible for the $25,000 Homebuilder Grant, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

78 Shellcot Street, Toogoom.
78 Shellcot Street, Toogoom.

It is priced at $689,000.

For more information, click here.

126 Burrum St, Burrum Heads

126 Burrum St, Burrum Heads.
126 Burrum St, Burrum Heads.

This low maintenance property comes fully furnished, with a modern kitchen.

The deck offers stunning ocean views and the sandy beaches of Burrum Heads are just metres away.

The property is priced at $725,000.

For more information, click here.

Address available on request, Burrum Heads

Address available on request, Burrum Heads.
Address available on request, Burrum Heads.

This duplex offers ocean views from both homes and is just metres from the beach.

The home was originally priced at $1.3 million, but the price has been dropped to $1 million.

For more information, click here.

219 Boronia Drive, Poona

219 Boronia Drive, Poona.
219 Boronia Drive, Poona.

This beachfront property, known as Moonglo, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a central kitchen and a pool with a spa.

The lounge area includes a built-in bar and overlooks the pool.

The home is priced at $885,000.

For more information, click here.

Address available on request, Poona

Address available on request, Poona.
Address available on request, Poona.

Along with a view of the sea, this three bedroom open plan home also has a detached self-contained one bedroom cottage.

It is close to the boat ramp and priced at $650,000.

For more information, click here.

