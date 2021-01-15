Nine beachside properties available to buy right now

Beachfront houses for sale on the Fraser Coast.

Living in a beachfront property is the ultimate dream for many homeowners.

And at the moment on the Fraser Coast, there are nine stunning homes by the sea available right now.

From Burrum Heads to Poona, here are the beachfront homes currently on the market.

15 Nautilus Drive, Dundowran Beach

This stunning home overlooking the sea has direct beach access.

It has two master bedrooms with ensuites, an in-ground heated spa and stunning views of the ocean.

The home, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is priced at $875,000.

For more information, click here.

76 Esplanade, Point Vernon

This property at Point Vernon has three bedrooms, with the potential for dual occupancy or a guest retreat.

It has a double garage and is directly across the road from the park and beach.

The property is set to go to auction on January 21 at 7pm, but offers will be presented prior to the home going under the hammer.

For more information, click here.

66 Traviston Way, Burrum Heads

This modern designer home boasts six bedrooms and is currently being used as a bed and breakfast.

It has three living areas, a chef's kitchen double showers and vanities and three bathrooms.

The stunning home is priced at $969,000.

For more information, click here.

1 Ash Court, Dundowran Beach

This two level beachfront home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master suite has a small private balcony.

It includes four garage spaces and is priced at $1,050,000.

For more information, click here.

78 Shellcot Street, Toogoom

This stunning home is eligible for the $25,000 Homebuilder Grant, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It is priced at $689,000.

For more information, click here.

126 Burrum St, Burrum Heads

This low maintenance property comes fully furnished, with a modern kitchen.

The deck offers stunning ocean views and the sandy beaches of Burrum Heads are just metres away.

The property is priced at $725,000.

For more information, click here.

Address available on request, Burrum Heads

This duplex offers ocean views from both homes and is just metres from the beach.

The home was originally priced at $1.3 million, but the price has been dropped to $1 million.

For more information, click here.

219 Boronia Drive, Poona

This beachfront property, known as Moonglo, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a central kitchen and a pool with a spa.

The lounge area includes a built-in bar and overlooks the pool.

The home is priced at $885,000.

For more information, click here.

Address available on request, Poona

Along with a view of the sea, this three bedroom open plan home also has a detached self-contained one bedroom cottage.

It is close to the boat ramp and priced at $650,000.

For more information, click here.