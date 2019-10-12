Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
News

Nine injured in bus rollover

Rainee Shepperson
12th Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE group of people have narrowly escaped serious injury after the bus they were riding in rolled last night.

Paramedics responded to reports of a bus rollover about 8.29pm on Mackay Eungella Road, just before Finch Hatton Gorge Road.

Nine patients were assessed for minor injuries however all patients declined further transport to hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the bus was "well off the road in a ditch" and all passengers had removed themselves from the vehicle when police arrived.

bus rollover editors picks mackay crash mackay police pioneer valley qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Sustainability high on whale pioneers' agenda

    premium_icon Sustainability high on whale pioneers' agenda

    News 'It's a bit like a training area for the young curious whales and to socialise'

    RAIN RELIEF: How much fell across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon RAIN RELIEF: How much fell across Fraser Coast

    Weather The Fraser Coast has been drenched overnight

    Hervey Bay secures first ever World Whale Heritage title

    premium_icon Hervey Bay secures first ever World Whale Heritage title

    News 'It was fantastic and emotional to be able to announce this award'

    Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    premium_icon Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    News Minister seeks more information over controversial sacking of CEO