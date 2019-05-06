NINE LIVES: Desperate search for pet has happy ending

REUNITED: Emily Earley and daughter Tayah Coombes from Dundowran with Milo who disappeared for six months and was found at Urangan.

AFTER six months with no sign of her family's beloved cat, Milo, Emily Earley didn't want want to give up searching but she was beginning to lose hope of ever seeing him again.

Milo came into the family's home 11 years ago as a tiny kitten while they were living in Tasmania.

He was a present to Ms Earley's daughter, Tayah, and he quickly worked his way into their hearts.

When the family moved to Dundowran two and half years ago, he came with them.

In September last year, with guests visiting their home, Milo wandered outside.

Always keen on food, even the temptation of a meal couldn't bring him back inside.

The family tried to find him, but after two days of searching for Milo, Mrs Earley was worried.

"I was in tears,” Mrs Earley said.

As the months passed, the family didn't give up the search.

Mrs Warley continued to search lost pet sites and look for their pet, but her hopes were fading.

Then one day, out of the blue, she got a message on Facebook.

It was from Robyn Martlew, who lived all the way across town in Urangan.

She had found a grey cat and took him to a vet, who brought up Milo's microchip details.

"I didn't believe it until I got there and saw him,” Mrs Earley said.

"I surprised Tayah, got her from school and told her to look under the bed to see if she could see anything.”