Nine things to cure your boredom this weekend

GLAMMED UP: Rebecca and Doug Valerio and Mary-Sarah Ratumaiyale at last year's Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball.

GLAMMED UP: Rebecca and Doug Valerio and Mary-Sarah Ratumaiyale at last year's Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball. Alistair Brightman

SATURDAY

Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball

When: From 6pm

Where: Maryborough RSL

What: Celebrate the week of NAIDOC activities and the 2018 theme Because of Her, We Can with this fun-filled night of dance and music.

Cost: Limited tickets from $100

QLD TOUCH Junior State Cup

When: First games tap off from 7.30am

Where: Tavistock St football fields

What: One of Hervey Bay's premiere football events draws thousands from across the region. Games are played all day through to 4.15pm with presentations in between.

Cost: Free entry

Tipples and Tales

When: 2.30-4.30pm

Where: Bond Store, Maryborough

What: Hear the historic stories of the Bond Store's past and enjoy a selection of regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.

Cost: Tickets from $30

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Excelsior Working Bee

When: 9am

Where: Excelsior Band Hall, Maryborough

What: Any and all help is welcome for the annual working bee at the hall.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour.

For more info contact 1800214789.

Cost: Free

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St theatre

What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Licensed bar available.

Cost: Free entry

ALL WEEKEND

Hervey Bay Gem Show

When: Today 9am-4pm, Tomorrow 9am-3pm

Where: Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

What: Plenty of fine jewellery, stones, minerals and fossils available to peruse and purchase. Sausage sizzle over the weekend.

Cost: Entry fee $4, children under 12 free

Bunnings Warehouse Workshops

When: 10-11am

Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay

What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.

Cost: Free