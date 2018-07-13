Nine things to cure your boredom this weekend
SATURDAY
Fraser Coast NAIDOC Ball
When: From 6pm
Where: Maryborough RSL
What: Celebrate the week of NAIDOC activities and the 2018 theme Because of Her, We Can with this fun-filled night of dance and music.
Cost: Limited tickets from $100
QLD TOUCH Junior State Cup
When: First games tap off from 7.30am
Where: Tavistock St football fields
What: One of Hervey Bay's premiere football events draws thousands from across the region. Games are played all day through to 4.15pm with presentations in between.
Cost: Free entry
Tipples and Tales
When: 2.30-4.30pm
Where: Bond Store, Maryborough
What: Hear the historic stories of the Bond Store's past and enjoy a selection of regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.
Cost: Tickets from $30
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Markets operate each Saturday. Plenty of stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables, local wares and much more on display.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Excelsior Working Bee
When: 9am
Where: Excelsior Band Hall, Maryborough
What: Any and all help is welcome for the annual working bee at the hall.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour.
For more info contact 1800214789.
Cost: Free
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St theatre
What: The Country, Rock and Blues club meets each Sunday from 6pm at the Z-PAC theatre. Music starts 6pm and continues until 10pm. Licensed bar available.
Cost: Free entry
ALL WEEKEND
Hervey Bay Gem Show
When: Today 9am-4pm, Tomorrow 9am-3pm
Where: Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School
What: Plenty of fine jewellery, stones, minerals and fossils available to peruse and purchase. Sausage sizzle over the weekend.
Cost: Entry fee $4, children under 12 free
Bunnings Warehouse Workshops
When: 10-11am
Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay
What: Variety of kids' workshops like canvas art and woodwork held over the weekend from 10am. Bookings essential. Contact 41285100.
Cost: Free