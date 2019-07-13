Nine things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

COUNTRY MUSIC: The crowd waits for Caitlyn Shadbolt to come on stage at Bush To Bay Music Festival at Bay Central Tavern last year.

TODAY

Junior touch rugby state cup

WHAT: THOUSANDS of junior players from across Queensland play-off for state titles. Food, drink and merchandise available.

WHEN: First games start at 7.30am and semi finals and finals to be played from midday onwards

WHERE: Hervey Bay Sports Complex (off Boundary Rd Torquay)

COST: Free entry

Meditate Australia

WHAT: FREE meditation classes in Sahaja Yoga Meditation by Meditate Australia Tour to allow people to learn how to meditate in an introductory class.

WHEN: 2pm to 4pm

WHERE: Maryborough Town Hall

COST: Free

Wood Craft Expo

WHAT: THE Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcraftsmen Guild will be holding its annual expo at the clubhouse in the Maryborough Showgrounds. Displays and demonstrations of a range of wood crafts by club members will be presented, and finished craft items and craft timbers will be on sale. Woodworking machinery, tools and craft supplies will also be available.

WHEN: 9am to 3pm

WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park

COST: Free entry

Bush to Bay Music Festival

WHAT: AFTER the success of its inaugural debut last year, Bush to Bay is set to not only offer more bitter-sweet country music but will continue to showcase the region's culinary talents with plenty on offer by way of local and craft beers, local fare and more including a mechanical bull, shooting gallery, and a whip cracking exhibition.

The outdoor precinct festival will be lead by country music veteran Adam Brand and feature Sunny Cowgirls, Troy Kemp, Jayne Denham, The Pigs, 8 Ball Aitken, Bridget O'Shannessy and The Buckleys.

WHEN: Noon to 9pm

WHERE: Bay Central Tavern, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba

COST: $69.90, tickets.oztix.com.au

TOMORROW

Lawn Mower Races

WHAT: HOT food, drinks coffee and ice cream will be available. There will be open pits on the day, a free children's jumping castle and raffles and lucky door prizes.

WHEN: 9am to 2pm racing from 10am

WHERE: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club, 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana

COST: $5 entry, under 12 free

BOTH DAYS

Rotary's Living Expo

WHAT: ROTARY'S annual Living Expo will feature more than 150 stalls and displays, including merchandise, services and sometimes food from around the world.

There will be a professional mix of musicians and entertainers to delight crowds with lots of activities for children to enjoy.

Don't miss out on numerous raffles and prizes.

WHEN: Gates open from 8am to 4pm each day.

WHERE: Hervey Bay High School, 56 Beach Rd, Pialba

COST: $5 entry

Hervey Bay Family Carnival

WHAT: A FAMILY friendly event with rides, side show alley and carnival food.

WHEN: 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm

WHERE: Fraser Park Hervey Bay

COST: Free entry, $5 individual Ride tickets

Gem Show

WHAT: THERE will be an array of quality jewellery, gemstones, fossils, crystals and lapidary supplies. Kids' Corner is popular and provides activities suited for the kids while you frolic among the many stalls.

Demonstrations include faceting and the wonderful world of micro mounts, crystals so small that they have to be viewed through a microscope.

The canteen will be open with burgers, sausages, scones and cream available.

WHEN: From 9am, auction 1.30pm. Free

WHERE: Star of the Sea Catholic School, Hughes Rd, Wondunna

COST: Children's fossicking activity gold coin donation.