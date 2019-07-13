Nine things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend
TODAY
Junior touch rugby state cup
WHAT: THOUSANDS of junior players from across Queensland play-off for state titles. Food, drink and merchandise available.
WHEN: First games start at 7.30am and semi finals and finals to be played from midday onwards
WHERE: Hervey Bay Sports Complex (off Boundary Rd Torquay)
COST: Free entry
Meditate Australia
WHAT: FREE meditation classes in Sahaja Yoga Meditation by Meditate Australia Tour to allow people to learn how to meditate in an introductory class.
WHEN: 2pm to 4pm
WHERE: Maryborough Town Hall
COST: Free
Wood Craft Expo
WHAT: THE Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcraftsmen Guild will be holding its annual expo at the clubhouse in the Maryborough Showgrounds. Displays and demonstrations of a range of wood crafts by club members will be presented, and finished craft items and craft timbers will be on sale. Woodworking machinery, tools and craft supplies will also be available.
WHEN: 9am to 3pm
WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park
COST: Free entry
Bush to Bay Music Festival
WHAT: AFTER the success of its inaugural debut last year, Bush to Bay is set to not only offer more bitter-sweet country music but will continue to showcase the region's culinary talents with plenty on offer by way of local and craft beers, local fare and more including a mechanical bull, shooting gallery, and a whip cracking exhibition.
The outdoor precinct festival will be lead by country music veteran Adam Brand and feature Sunny Cowgirls, Troy Kemp, Jayne Denham, The Pigs, 8 Ball Aitken, Bridget O'Shannessy and The Buckleys.
WHEN: Noon to 9pm
WHERE: Bay Central Tavern, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba
COST: $69.90, tickets.oztix.com.au
TOMORROW
Lawn Mower Races
WHAT: HOT food, drinks coffee and ice cream will be available. There will be open pits on the day, a free children's jumping castle and raffles and lucky door prizes.
WHEN: 9am to 2pm racing from 10am
WHERE: Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club, 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana
COST: $5 entry, under 12 free
BOTH DAYS
Rotary's Living Expo
WHAT: ROTARY'S annual Living Expo will feature more than 150 stalls and displays, including merchandise, services and sometimes food from around the world.
There will be a professional mix of musicians and entertainers to delight crowds with lots of activities for children to enjoy.
Don't miss out on numerous raffles and prizes.
WHEN: Gates open from 8am to 4pm each day.
WHERE: Hervey Bay High School, 56 Beach Rd, Pialba
COST: $5 entry
Hervey Bay Family Carnival
WHAT: A FAMILY friendly event with rides, side show alley and carnival food.
WHEN: 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm
WHERE: Fraser Park Hervey Bay
COST: Free entry, $5 individual Ride tickets
Gem Show
WHAT: THERE will be an array of quality jewellery, gemstones, fossils, crystals and lapidary supplies. Kids' Corner is popular and provides activities suited for the kids while you frolic among the many stalls.
Demonstrations include faceting and the wonderful world of micro mounts, crystals so small that they have to be viewed through a microscope.
The canteen will be open with burgers, sausages, scones and cream available.
WHEN: From 9am, auction 1.30pm. Free
WHERE: Star of the Sea Catholic School, Hughes Rd, Wondunna
COST: Children's fossicking activity gold coin donation.