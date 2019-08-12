Ninkovic scare: ‘Thought something was broken’

Milos Ninkovic was helped from the field last week. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

It's a sight to gladden the heart of Sydney FC coach Steve Corica, with former Johnny Warren medallist Milos Ninkovic cleared of serious injury and jogging again.

Despite admitting he feared having broken his ankle in last week's FFA Cup loss to Brisbane, Ninkovic was back at Sydney's training ground on Monday and hopes to be back in full training by the end of the week.

There had been concerns of ligament damage at least after Ninkovic limped away from Leichhardt Oval last Wednesday, barely able to walk, but the midfielder spoke of his relief at learning the injury was only short term.

"I don't know the exact injury but I was worried about it," Ninkovic said of the heavy tackle that left him down on the turf.

"At the moment when I felt the pain in the game I thought probably something broken because I couldn't move my foot and that was scary to me.

The clash that caused the injury. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"But the day after, normally it's worse, but I felt better and I felt probably everything is OK and nothing is broken which is the most important thing. Now it's just a big bruise and I think in two or three days I will be alright.

"(At the time) I couldn't feel my foot. I couldn't move, it was like a dead foot and if you have this type of feeling it's normally something bad. Thank God everything is fine. I thought maybe the season wasn't over but I would be out two or three months which is a long time.

Milos Ninkovic returns to training. Picture: Peter Furst.

""I feel much better today than yesterday or two days ago. Today I started to work with the ball and to be honest I feel much better," said Ninkovic.

Sydney play Wollongong Wolves in a friendly on Wednesday, after their cup exit ruled out any competitive matches until the A-League starts on October 11.