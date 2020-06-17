Hervey Bay Nippers riding the wave of success

Oliver and Grace Wright display their Lifesaving awards with Ulf Malmros.

S URF LIFE SAVING: The next wave of beach heroes were rewarded for their efforts.

The Hervey Bay junior life saving season came to a close on Friday with presentation of age champion trophies to members.

Although the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic the club still celebrated the commitment of its young members.

A growing number of children registered with the club this season and officials are encouraged to see interest in the sport remains high.

The highlight of the shortened season was the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Carnival, held at the club in February.

It was a proud moment for the small club to have more than 60 club members compete.

"It was a great achievement and showed fantastic commitment," junior activities officer Wayne Ahrens said.

It was to be a stepping stone for competitors to the Junior State Carnival on the Sunshine Coast but they did not get a chance due to the sports shutdown.

The club adapted to ensure junior members were recognised.

After collating points and results, the winners of each age group were announced through the club's website and social media channels.

While ensuring all social distancing guidelines were enforced, members were presented with their awards.

Club president Darren Everard congratulated the junior members and support staff on their commitment during the shortened season.

Ahren is already looking forward to next season.

"One thing is for sure, we will be back on the beach for the next Nipper season in August," he said.

For information on how you can become involved innext season, visit the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club website or Facebook page.