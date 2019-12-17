Nitz secures Marybrough bowls crown

BOWLS: Friendly rivalry was the tone for Peter Frawley and Shaun Nitz when they battled for the Maryborough Bowls Club C grade championship.

Recent rainfall had changed the personality of the carpet which had been dry and slow for the past few weeks.

The bowlers had to adapt to a faster paced surface.

Nitz started solidly and opened a lead of 16 points only to see the experienced Frawley dig deep and fight back to narrow the margin.

Frawley’s comeback fell short with Nitz scoring a 25 to 15 victory.

“Conditions were tough, the heat and humidity posed problems for our grips,” Nitz said.

Other championship matches scheudled for the day have been moved to earlier January 2020 due to illness of some of the bowlers.