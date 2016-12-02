'No additional cost' to ratepayer over precinct: Truscott

COUNCILLOR Paul Truscott has stated that there will be no additional cost to the ratepayer over the Sports Precinct, after the funding motion for the project was passed 6-5 yesterday during Thursday's council meeting.

The motion means that the $10 million allocated for the project will be split, with $7.5 million going towards earthworks and site preparation, and the other $2.5 million quarantined for the improvement and uprading to sport and recreational facilities across the Fraser Coast.

But Cr Rolf Light - who heads up the council's finance committee -raised concerns about the cost to ratepayers, and pensioners.

"People throughout the region will have to spend $200 as a percentage of their rates - that's a substantial investment," he said.

"We're going to spend $200 off every ratepayer in this region... we're not even spending enough on drainage and pipes in Maryborough, but it's all right to put this out there."

ALSO IN COUNCIL NEWS

1. OUR SAY: Differences come to a head in council meeting

2. Precinct vote is done, now to make the earth move

3. Council votes 6-5 in favour of sports precinct motion

Cr Paul Truscott rebutted the comments outside of the meeting.

"It's not correct; $10 million has already been allocated over the previous two budgets ... this costs nothing more to the ratepayer, and we've reduced the spend that's going to the Sports Precinct," he said.

"We get the earthworks and site preparation done to a point where the Sports+ Committee and sports groups can lease the properties off the council, and they can take over," Cr Truscott said.