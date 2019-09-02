Menu
Crime

No appeal yet over teen who injured brave cop

by Chris Clarke
2nd Sep 2019 3:35 PM
THE Opposition has written to the Attorney-General requesting that the sentence handed down to a teenager who injured Constable Peter McAulay be appealed.

Constable McAulay, now 25, was attempting to stop a teenager in an out-of-control car when he was struck and dragged for several metres at Booval, west of Brisbane, last year.

He suffered life-threatening trauma, including critical head injuries, broken bones, displacement of the brain, spinal injuries and a dislocated knee, and spent several days in an induced coma.

The teenager, aged 18, was last month sentenced to three years in detention for four charges, including the unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a malicious act with intent.

Constable Peter McAulay spoke to the media about his ordeal outside the Ipswich Children's Court on August 9, 2019. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Constable Peter McAulay spoke to the media about his ordeal outside the Ipswich Children's Court on August 9, 2019. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

But the teen will only be required to serve half that, meaning he could be out before Easter next year.

In a letter to Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath on Monday, opposition justice spokesman David Janetzki said it was "disappointing" she had "not yet appealed this manifestly inadequate sentence".

"I understand that Constable McAulay and his family have not been made aware of any appeal. It begs the question of why it has taken so long to make what ought to be a simple decision," the letter read.

"Despite the significant injuries caused to Constable McAulay, the 17-year-old will spend only 18 months in detention after the teenager pleaded guilty to four charges, including 'malicious act with intent causing grievous bodily harm' which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment."

Ms D'Ath's office has been contacted for comment.

