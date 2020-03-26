No auctions, no open house inspections across Coast

Ms Carter, principal of Hervey Bay’s Carter Cooper Realty, said the industry was adjusting to the new regulations

Ms Carter, principal of Hervey Bay’s Carter Cooper Realty, said the industry was adjusting to the new regulations

ADAPTING will be the key to keeping the real estate industry operating in the coming weeks and months after auctions and open house events were banned by the Federal Government.

That is what Real Estate Institute of Queensland’s Fraser Coast zone chair Kim Carter believes.

Ms Carter, principal of Hervey Bay’s Carter Cooper Realty, said the industry was adjusting to the new regulations, which came into effect at midnight in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gathering together in auction rooms could no longer continue, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as he unveiled a list of large social gatherings that will be prohibited in a bid to slow transmission of the deadly disease.

With no auctions and no open house inspections, Ms Carter said real agents would turn to private inspections and virtual tours to show prospective homebuyers properties.

“It’s something we all need to adjust to at this time,” she said.

Ms Carter said every agency held open house events on the weekend.

She said private inspections would be the way forward, with social distancing the key to making the arrangement work.

“It will be strictly inspection by appointment,” Ms Carter said.