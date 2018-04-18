NO BAIL: 26yo accused of shooting remanded in custody

EDWARD Blair Kennedy has been denied the ability to apply for bail and remanded in custody after a double shooting at Burnett Heads last week.

The 26-year-old was charged with unlawfully wounding two people and one count of dangerous conduct with a weapon (aggravated) when he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

Mr Kennedy was originally charged with a fourth offence - unlawful possession of a weapon - but this charge was dropped after police were unable to provide any evidence in relation to the offence.

Bundaberg police officers took Mr Kennedy into custody on Tuesday after more than a week's worth of investigations into the shooting.

The incident on Strathdees Rd on April 9 left two men with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Police believe the men involved are known to each other.

Mr Kennedy's matter was adjourned until June 21 for a brief of evidence.

He is expected to appear by videolink at the next appearance.

Police are appealing to members of the public for more information, including the location of a .22 calibre rifle - the weapon believed to have been used in the offence.

People with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.