No bail for dad accused of fire, destroying $10K crop

ON REMAND: Scott Anthony Stoker had his bail refused after allegedly setting a cane field on fire.

ON REMAND: Scott Anthony Stoker had his bail refused after allegedly setting a cane field on fire. contributed

A FATHER who allegedly set fire to a cane paddock after assaulting someone for smirking at him has had his bail application rejected and will be remanded in custody.

Scott Anthony Stoker appeared at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court from the dock on Tuesday.

Police allege Stoker threw a phone and threatened staff at a Childers business about 2pm on Monday.

It is alleged that after leaving the premises, he punched a bystander in the face multiple times.

Stoker is accused of then setting fire to a cane field on Rankin Rd, causing $10,000 worth of destruction, before breaking into a neighbouring house where he was subsequently apprehended by police.

ON SCENE: Police dash-cam view of the cane fire on Rankin Road. contributed

The 32-year-old was charged with eight offences including setting fire to crops, burglary, common assault, public nuisance, wilful damage of a police vehicle, assault police and obstruct police.

However the father-of-one denied deliberately setting fire to the paddock.

Duty lawyer Rian Dwyer said Stoker had lit the fire a few metres away but it got taken by the wind.

"There is a discrepency between what he did and what is alleged," Mr Dwyer said.

"A large sum of money had been taken from his bank account by a credit company and he couldn't get any Centrelink funds, which is why he got agitated initally."

Mr Dwyer said Stoker did have some minor drugs possession charges on his criminal history but hadn't committed any offences for three years.

Mr Duroux said that, of the eight charges Stoker was facing, the most serious attracted a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail.

"It seems as though life has been a bit difficult in recent times ... it is rather concerning that someone would strike out at a complete stranger walking towards the scene with a smirk on their face," Mr Duroux said.

"Whilst there is a gap in the offending of Mr Stoker, in my view he is an unacceptable risk of committing further offences. Bail is refused, he is remanded in custody."

Stoker will reappear on June 27.