No bail for manslaughter accused

THE man who stands accused of the torture and manslaughter of a 66-year-old woman has been remanded in custody.

This is after the 73-year-old did not apply for bail in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Detectives arrested the man on Sunday as part of their investigation codenamed Operation Quebec Sea Shell which was launched after the woman died at Hervey Bay Hospital last November.

Represented by solicitor Warren Hunter, the man has been charged with one count each of manslaughter, unlawful striking causing death, torture and deprivation of liberty.

The Chronicle understands the man faces more than 20 charges including some domestic violence related offences.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge adjourned the case for a committal mention on January 31.

