Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of an alleged shooting incident in Glenwood.
The scene of an alleged shooting incident in Glenwood. Carlie Walker
Crime

No bail for Glenwood shooting accused

Annie Perets
by
18th Jun 2018 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of shooting at a neighbour in Glenwood will remain in custody.

Dale Ryan, 46, was arrested on Friday after a man allegedly received superficial buckshot wounds to his leg, arm and torso. 

Following a search of his property, Mr Ryan was charged with a number of weapon and drug offences. 

He fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

No bail application was made.

His charges are: dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil. 

Mr Ryan will be mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 25.

 

 

Related Items

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Things we can’t forget about Clive Palmer

    premium_icon Things we can’t forget about Clive Palmer

    News CLIVE Palmer – once pictured falling asleep during Question Time and bizarrely counting money in parliament just weeks after his nickel business went into...

    • 18th Jun 2018 12:18 PM
    Man injured by sword

    Man injured by sword

    News The man was taken to Maryborough Hospital

    Fight not over yet for anti-cashless debit card activists

    premium_icon Fight not over yet for anti-cashless debit card activists

    News About 25 people protested against the card's rollout in Hinkler

    Local Partners