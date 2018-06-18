No bail for Glenwood shooting accused

The scene of an alleged shooting incident in Glenwood.

A MAN accused of shooting at a neighbour in Glenwood will remain in custody.

Dale Ryan, 46, was arrested on Friday after a man allegedly received superficial buckshot wounds to his leg, arm and torso.

Following a search of his property, Mr Ryan was charged with a number of weapon and drug offences.

He fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

No bail application was made.

His charges are: dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil.

Mr Ryan will be mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 25.