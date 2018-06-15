No bail from man who allegedly tried to run from police

A MAN, who allegedly tried to run away from police after being intercepted on his motorbike, will remain in custody.

Joshua Robert James Quinlan is facing 11 charges, including dangerous drug possession, possession of a firearm, obstructing police, possession of tainted property and traffic offences.

The 28-year-old man was mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

No bail application was made.

He will appear in court again on July 19.