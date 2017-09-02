No break, but all fun, for Central School's pushcart team

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

YEAR 6 students from Central State School will be pushing all the boundaries when entering the primary school section of the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge next weekend.

Students have been preparing for the Primary School Pushcart competition which is divided into five categories.

Every day for the last eight weeks the children have given up their play time during lunch to train and work on their carts.

Year 6 teacher Michael Harper said he had been managing the pushcart teams for two year but believed the school had been entering since its inception in 2000.

"The aim of the competition is to promote understanding of technology, design, team work, school spirit, health, fitness and fun.

"We have more than enough students to make up two teams.

"They have been training solidly for the last eight weeks.

"All of the kids have come down every day to train - they are very keen to do it.

"They come down in their lunch break or when we get the opportunity to.

"Just learning how to use the tools properly to, to disassemble, reassemble, give them practice pushing and driving.

"This is a lead up to the HPVs - these kids who are interested in doing this side of it will go into it in high school next year.”

Year 6 student Byron Taylor has been at Central since starting school as a prep said he looks forward to going to high school to join the HPV teams.

"I am really looking forward to entering the competition,” he said.

"I have learnt had to pull apart and put back together a go-kart.

"I joined the team because I like building stuff and one of my favourite subjects is maths.”

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce's event co-ordinator Mark Williams said the number of team had increased dramatically.

"There are 22 teams entering the pushcart competition compared to about a dozen entries last year.

"The event looks at building its curriculum base with tools and resources so the kids can creat a project and then showcase it.”

Michael said the team work and involvement, helping each other out, showing other students how to use a tool or best practice was the experience.

"I think their have development techniques especially for turning the carts around and getting in and out quicker and swapping around.

"Practising the relays have been one of the harder aspects.

"We came very close last year, getting into the finals for the sprint events.

"We are out there to have fun and give the others a run for their money.”

DETAILS

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge is an event held every September where thousands of students from schools throughout the nation race human-powered vehicles, smilie pushcarts, CO2 Dragsters, solar boats and cars with a focus on the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The challenge will be held from September 8, 9, and 10 at Maryborough State High School grounds, Kent St.

The Primary School Pushcart competition categories include a march past, construction, obstacle course, endurance rally and sprint.