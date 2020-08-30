No bridge too far for our rowing stars

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Maryborough State High School students at the Bridge to Bridge rowing event.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Maryborough State High School students at the Bridge to Bridge rowing event.

MARYBOROUGH State High School students were at the front of the pack in a highly competitive Bridge to Bridge rowing regatta.

School principal and rowing coach, Simon Done, congratulated his charges on their strong results on Saturday.

“We have completed the Bridge to Bridge event for 2020,” Mr Done said.

“In high winds and challenging conditions, 39 crews and 150 rowers completed the 13.6km course – that’s almost seven Olympic Rowing events, back to back.”

Rowers set out from the Granville Bridge, turning around at Lamington Bridge.

Mr Done said the three Maryborough school crews came second, fourth and fifth in the under-19 mixed division.

Maryborough State High School students at the Bridge to Bridge rowing event.

Some of the rowing crews were as young as Year 7.

“A truly marvellous effort – I am proud of each and every one of you,” Mr Done said.

Mayor George Seymour added his congratulations to all competitors.

“Well done to all the teams competing in the Bridge to Bridge Regatta on the Mary River,” Cr Seymour said.

“The Wide Bay Rowing Club is doing a great job in promoting this sport on the Fraser Coast.”