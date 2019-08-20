No bull for online sales

THE smell of cow patties and dust just screams cattle sale but for some it bucks them right out of the bull game.

Woolooga Select Sire Brahman Bull Sale Committee member Felicity Rockemer said they have introduced online bidding.

As the committee readies to host the second Woolooga Select Sire Brahman Bull Sale they have invited Elite Livestock to enable buyers another option.

"With so many sales these days, it is not always easy to choose a date that doesn't clash with another bull sale," she said.

"Also busy beef producers find that it is not easy to get away, with work and family commitments.

"Buyers can easily bid via phone or computer .

"It's the modern way of the future."

There will be a line up of 56 bulls at the Woolooga Sale Yards.

"We are pleased with the bulls on offer including 14 polled bulls, and two scurred bulls, 37 grey bulls and 19 red bulls.

"17 vendors have especially chosen these bulls which have been semen tested and vet checked."

Ms Rockemer said Gympie and surrounding districts were renown for producing good quality Brahman cattle and the Woolooga Sale highlights the opportunity for cattleman to buy good seed stock, close to home and at reasonable prices.

"Last year's top priced bull sold for $13,500 while the average was $4315."

The auctioneers will be Sullivans Livestock and GDL and can be contacted to arrange viewings of the bulls prior to sale day.

Buyers need to register online prior to the sale with Elite.

The day will be fully catered for with monies raised going to the Woolooga Hall Committee.

The prize for the lucky bid card is a pastel entitled Mother and Son painted by Felicity Rockemer. The winner will be drawn from the hat at the end of the sale.

The Woolooga Select Sire Brahman Bull Sale will be held from 10am on September 7 at the Woolooga Sale Yards, Bauple Woolooga Rd.