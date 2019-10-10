No bull: Shark spotted in residential creek

A SHARK spotted in a "landlocked" suburban creek has residents on high alert after claims fishermen deliberately put the animal in the water.

An "at least 1.4m" shark has been spotted in the creek at Mountain Creek, near Lurnea Cres, with residents fearing both the shark and people could be at risk.

Ron Preston said he believed the shark was deliberately put into the creek by "idiot" fishermen.

Concerned residents fear a shark was deliberately put into a Mountain Creek creek, sparking fears for the animal’s and residents' safety. Photo: Contributed

"Some idiots … caught it somewhere else and they brought it around here and put it in the lake," he said.

"There's a big attraction in this lake of blokes catching reasonable-sized fish."

While the species of shark has not been confirmed, many believe it is a bull shark.

Residents told the Daily they were concerned for people's safety after seeing a "1m-long barramundi chopped in half".

Mr Preston said people with children or dogs shouldn't let them swim in the creek until the shark was safely removed.

"Kids like to sort of get in and play around in the summer months," he said.

"A shark that size can do some damage."

Residents say a huge barramundi was "chopped in half" by the shark at Mountain Creek.

Ian and Jenny Gatehouse said the shark couldn't get out of the creek, due to a water flow control device.

"It can't get out. It's stuck," Mrs Gatehouse said.

"It's a concern because … it's only going to get bigger or die."

Mr Preston said residents had contacted police and Sunshine Coast Council with their concerns, but were disappointed no action had been taken.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokeswoman said a report of a shark sighting in the Mountain Creek lakes had been received a few months ago.

"A council officer inspected the lake and did not observe a shark at that time," the spokeswoman said.

"However, the officer did note that adequate 'No swimming' signage was in place.

She said the council would monitor the lake and would install more warning signs.

"The safety of residents and visitors in waterways is always a priority.

"Council reminds the community that aquatic plant and animal life are an important presence in Sunshine Coast waterways and part of the ecosystem.

"Council does not encourage swimming in this lake system, which is reflected in current signage."