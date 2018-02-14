Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

No cash or sex toys for Valentine's Day please

Kenny the Clydesdale is ready for Valentine's Day.
Kenny the Clydesdale is ready for Valentine's Day. Facebook

ONCE officially declared by Pope Gelasius I in 496, Valentine's Day replaced its pagan predecessor - Lupercalia festival.

Despite the long heritage, the common tradition of sending love cards is dated back to Great Britain and days much more present, circa the beginning of the seventeenth century.

Nowadays pop culture tends to depict Valentine's Day as an opportunity to confess love or even propose.

But how relevant is the financial context of this lovebirds' most important festival?

Picodi.com surveyed over 5,600 people from 32 different countries (including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and both Americas) to find out about the local perception of Valentine's Day.

Here is how Australia celebrates:

  • 67% celebrate Valentine's Day, while 33% don't.
  • Men will spend $174 on gifts, women will spend $81
  • 46% of woman would like a dinner in a restaurant, 67% of men would like to go to the cinema
  • Worst presents for 35% of women is cash and equally 22% a date in a restaurant or cash for men
  • Other worst presents for women are sex toys (14%) and for men teddy bears (11%)
  • 10% of men and 27% of women have never received a Valentine's card.

Reference: Picodi.com

Related Items

Topics:  lovers northern rivers celebrations presents valentine's day

Lismore Northern Star
Man dies after falling from sixth floor

Man dies after falling from sixth floor

The side access to the resort between the Esplanade and Hibiscus St, Urangan, has been cordoned off

Readers support decision to block proposed cashless card

Readers have shown their support for Labor and the Greens decision to block the proposed rollout of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region.

'This evil card is NOT needed in our region.'

KATIE-JAY IS BAY LEADER: Illingworth to lead Cats

Katie-Jay Illingworth is ready to lead her team.

Thundercats vote in new captain for this season

Clubs to decide future of female football

The 10-14yrs Bend It Like Becky girls-only football competition started last week.

"We're open to see where the age groups are coming from..”

Local Partners