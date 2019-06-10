No chance for U18 side to compete at 47th Battalion

NO CHANCE TO SHINE: The Waves' Chad King gets tackled by Wests Robert Telfer in A-grade earlier this season. He could have been one of the players picked to play if Bundaberg fielded an under-18 side.

LEAGUE: Bundaberg will not be able to field any under-18 side at the upcoming 47th Battalion.

Even if one is organised away from the Bundaberg Rugby League.

There have been calls on social media and even some action started to create one after the Bundaberg Rugby League chose to field just an under-20 side and not an U20 and U18 side for the event later this month in Murgon.

The BRL says it made the decision because there were a lack of quality players left to field a side after the best went to the U20 side and others were playing in the Confraternity that is being held at a similar time to the carnival.

The decision was stamped off by the Queensland Rugby League a few weeks ago.

"They fully warned us about it happening,” QRL Central Region manager Rob Crow said.

"They said they were struggling to get an under-18 side.

"So we said 'let us know what will happen'.”

The BRL later withdrew the side, which forced the QRL to take immediate action.

Crow said to make sure there were eight sides the Sunshine Coast was asked to fill the final spot, which it had done.

The Falcons will join Central Highlands, Rockhampton, Gladstone, South West, Queensland Outback, Toowoomba and South Burnett in the U18 competition.

Crow said that decision meant no more sides would be added.

"Unfortunately not (there is no chance for Bundy),” he said.

"All spots have now been taken.

"It's only an eight team competition and we've only booked enough accommodation for those players and staff.”

The only chance Bundaberg players now have of playing is to provide support to one of the eight teams.

Crow said the QRL hoped Bundaberg would be back next year to resume its spot in the U18 competition.

The 47th Battalion is in Murgon on June 29 and 30.