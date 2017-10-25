News

Shoot to kill high risk dingo strategy to continue

A review of the dingo management policy on Fraser Island has been completed by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.
Blake Antrobus
by

NO CHANGES are expected to be made to the current management strategy for dingoes on Fraser Island, after a review of the plan was completed by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

A review of the plan was flagged back in June to determine the need for any changes to the strategy.

But a spokeswoman from Queensland Parks and Wildlife said there would likely be no changes to the current strategy.

"QPWS expects to have its review of the report completed by the end of 2017, and will implement agreed actions as soon as possible," the spokeswoman said.

"It is anticipated that there will be no significant changes to the current strategy."

Under the current strategy, rangers are allowed to shoot "high-risk" dingoes who repeatedly interact with visitors.

High-risk interactions include lunging or bailing up a person, nipping, biting, or even attacking people.

High-risk interactions year by year:

2009: 16

2010: 19

2011: 16

2012: 21

2013: 11

2014: 13

2015: 7

2016: 17

Total: 120

