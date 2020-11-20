No charges for liar who triggered SA lockdown

South Australian premier Steven Marshall says he is "fuming" after it was revealed a worker with coronavirus lied to contact tracers.

Mr Marshall said the man was one of the cases linked to the Woodville Pizza Bar, and told authorities he was a customer.

However, after the state was sent into a six-day lockdown, it was discovered he was instead an employee who had worked several shifts.

"To say that I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an understatement," Mr Marshall said.

"The selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation.

"His actions have affected businesses, individuals, family groups and it is completely and utterly unacceptable."

Three new cases of coronavirus were announced in the state on Friday, with all three in quarantine.

Mr Marshall announced, in light of the new information, the planned six-day lockdown would instead end on Saturday night.

"I will not let the disgraceful conduct of a single individual keep SA in these circuit breaker conditions one day longer than what is necessary," he said.

The stay-at-home order will be replaced by new orders which include a density arrangement of one person per four-square-metres, and 10 people at private home gatherings.

Schools will also be allowed to open again, and funerals will be allowed to go ahead with a maximum of 50 people.

No further details have been released about the man, and Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said current laws do not allow him to be arrested or charged.

"The Emergency Management Act requires people to provide information on request," he said.

"There is no penalty for failing to truthfully answer those questions."

Commissioner Stevens said it would be "wrong" to suggest authorities owe the community an apology, and that the decision to shut the state down was made based on the information available.

"Everybody regrets the actions that we have had to take," he said.

"Hindsight is a fantastic thing. If this person was honest from the outset, we wouldn't be where we are today."

Originally published as No charges for liar who triggered lockdown