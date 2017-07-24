No charges laid after stabbing in Torquay

Mal's rebuke: 'They didn't come up when it mattered'

'We tried Aaron': Killed Rocky man's family speaks out

A MAN who was stabbed at a home in Torquay on Sunday night has been "somewhat uncooperative" according to police.

Detective Senior Constable Morris Cottrell said police had not taken any formal complaint from the victim, believed to be aged in his 30s.

"The victim has been somewhat uncooperative with police.

"He left hospital twice. He discharged himself."

Det Snr Const Cottrell confirmed the police had attended the scene, along with paramedics.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man received a minor stab wound to his rib cage and was treated at the scene before being taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The incident happened about 6.15pm in Cypress St.