'No confidence' vote not on table for councillors

DESPITE the minute in last week's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting being labelled as "disgusting” by fellow councillors, no plans for a vote of no confidence in Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft are in motion.

Members of the public gallery raised the potential of a no confidence vote following Cr Loft's failed attempt to sack chief executive officer Lisa Desmond during the Thursday council meeting.

But most councillors indicated that no plans are in motion, and there would be no support for them:

Cr Paul Truscott:

"At the Council ordinary meeting last Thursday, there were shouts from the public gallery of a no confidence in the mayor motion. However, motions of this nature are not legally binding and not enforceable, and therefore have not been discussed.”

Cr Rolf Light:

"It means nothing, and I think if anyone puts it up they'll be escalating the tension. If there's no point to it, why put it up? I think there are people in council that are actively and cohesively acting against the mayor.”

Cr David Lewis:

"I haven't considered it; such a motion would not yield any effect, and it would not be helpful. As far as I'm aware, no councillor is contemplating this course of action.”

Cr Denis Chapman:

"The mayor's been put there by the public, and there's been no talk of such an action. It would be a backwards step for the community and for the region if anyone thought about it. It should be the community that is asked. We've got a strong mayor in there at the moment, and I support him.”

Cr Darren Everard:

"There was a suggestion from the Public Gallery last week for a vote of no confidence in the Mayor for a member of the public who was sharing their thoughts on the matter. Motions such as this are not enforceable under the act. Such a motion has not been discussed as a group during this term. There was discussion last time by some councillors and I did not support it.”

Cr Stuart Taylor:

"It's not something I'd be in favour of; it's the people that elect the mayor. The State Government can address council, but there's no power for councillors to sack the mayor or move a vote of no confidence. Such a vote would not serve any purpose.”

Cr George Seymour:

"It would have no legal effect, so no. It's not something the LGA provides for, with it having any legal effect.”

Crs James Hansen, Anne Maddern and Daniel Sanderson were contacted for comment.