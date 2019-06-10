No Cup this year for the top teams

The Toyota Cup won't be held this season.

LEAGUE: The Toyota Cup won't be returning this season in the Bundaberg Rugby League in its competition.

The NewsMail can reveal the BRL will not be hosting the cup, instead focusing the sponsorship money on other areas.

The Toyota Cup has been held over the past two years, rewarding the teams that finish high on the ladder after the first set of matches against each other in the regular season.

After the end of the first round the top two teams play off for the Cup when the sides have faced for the second time in the season.

The Waves won last year in A-grade with Past Brothers winning the inaugural year in 2017.

The sides defeated the Wallaroos and Hervey Bay respectively.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland revealed where the sponsorship money will be going.

"The under-20s will be sponsored by Toyota,” he said.

"It's better value for Toyota to be involved in that.”

The move is a bit of a blow for the clubs in the Bundaberg Rugby League that do receive prize money for winning the cup.

It is not known if the Cup is on a one year hiatus and will be back for next year's competition.

The next round of the competition in all grades is this Saturday.