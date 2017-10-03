'No decision' announced on Melbourne direct flights

REGIONAL airline Jetgo is yet to issue a decision on the fate of its direct flight route to Melbourne from Hervey Bay.

The airline announced on Friday they would be reviewing the service after dismal booking numbers about four weeks ahead of their planned launch.

It follows reports only one passenger was booked on the first flight from Hervey Bay to Melbourne, while eight passengers are booked on the first flight between Melbourne and Hervey Bay.

But the airline's managing director Paul Bredereck said they were "not in any rush” to prematurely cancel the service.

"No decision has been made (on the review),” Mr Bredereck said.

"Although it is true to say initial bookings have been very disappointing... we were always going to evaluate the situation 4 weeks out.”

Jetgo pushed the service back in July after low booking numbers through the winter months.

Rumours of the cancellation surfaced on Thursday after a notice posted to the Facebook group We Want Melbourne Flights from Hervey Bay said the airline had pulled out.

Aviation councillor Paul Truscott said he looked forward to the outcome of the review Jetgo was planning.

"I hope there has been enough support from the community that were requesting flights,” Cr Truscott said.