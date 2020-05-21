No donations for Bay school

Character Man and Street Entertainer Ian Dinte was very disappointed he could not have his fundraising stall at the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show due it being cancelled because of the coronavirus health crisis. Picture: Glen Porteous

HERVEY Bay Character Man and street entertainer Ian Dinte will be back with a fundraising vengeance next year due to the heartbreaking Fraser Coast Agricultural Show cancellation.

Mr Dinte is patron of Hervey Bay Special School and could not set up his popular stall at the show to raise money for the school.

"I usually raise just over $1000 by hosting the stall and it goes to the school for the students," he said.

This year's show theme was "Horses to Horsepower" and Mr Dinte had spent the 12 months collecting and preparing for his show stall.

"I have accumulated all these items and I have a bucket at my stall for people to donate money," he said.

"Next year I will have a bigger and better one to help make up for not having one this year."

Mr Dinte patiently gathers the odds and ends from op-shops, recycle shops, markets and garage sales to work in with what the show's theme is for the year.

If possible in line with coronavirus health guidelines, Mr Dinte said he might set up the stall and ask people to donate money in return for an item at the stall later this year to try to raise some money.

Mr Dinte has run the stall fundraiser for 10 years.