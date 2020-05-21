Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Character Man and Street Entertainer Ian Dinte was very disappointed he could not have his fundraising stall at the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show due it being cancelled because of the coronavirus health crisis. Picture: Glen Porteous
Character Man and Street Entertainer Ian Dinte was very disappointed he could not have his fundraising stall at the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show due it being cancelled because of the coronavirus health crisis. Picture: Glen Porteous
News

No donations for Bay school

Glen Porteous
21st May 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Character Man and street entertainer Ian Dinte will be back with a fundraising vengeance next year due to the heartbreaking Fraser Coast Agricultural Show cancellation.

Mr Dinte is patron of Hervey Bay Special School and could not set up his popular stall at the show to raise money for the school.

"I usually raise just over $1000 by hosting the stall and it goes to the school for the students," he said.

This year's show theme was "Horses to Horsepower" and Mr Dinte had spent the 12 months collecting and preparing for his show stall.

"I have accumulated all these items and I have a bucket at my stall for people to donate money," he said.

"Next year I will have a bigger and better one to help make up for not having one this year."

Mr Dinte patiently gathers the odds and ends from op-shops, recycle shops, markets and garage sales to work in with what the show's theme is for the year.

If possible in line with coronavirus health guidelines, Mr Dinte said he might set up the stall and ask people to donate money in return for an item at the stall later this year to try to raise some money.

Mr Dinte has run the stall fundraiser for 10 years.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barnacle-covered bottle could have made 14,000km trip here

        premium_icon Barnacle-covered bottle could have made 14,000km trip here

        Offbeat You won't believe where the bottle might have originated

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        One week until markets return

        premium_icon One week until markets return

        News Maryborough’s Thursday markets set return within one week with social distancing...

        RAIN AT LAST: Where it fell and what's coming

        premium_icon RAIN AT LAST: Where it fell and what's coming

        Weather Total rainfall across the region in the past 24 hours