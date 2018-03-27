Menu
UPGRADE: The state government says it still remains committed to upgrading Martens Oval. Mike Knott BUN191217MARTENS1
Minister clashes with Bundy MP over footy funding

27th Mar 2018 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:04 AM

FOOTBALL: The state government says it remains committed to funding upgrades to help improve Football Bundaberg's home - Martens Oval.

Last week, Member for Bundaberg David Batt used a Question On Notice to get an answer from the Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni about when and if the region would receive the promised funding for the venue.

The state government, when campaigning during the last election, promised $140,000 in funding to build a new grandstand, replace benches and provide a media box for the ground.

The developments were promoted back in November during the campaign as being beneficial to making sure the Wide Bay Buccaneers continued playing in Bundaberg as well.

Batt last week said he hadn't received any correspondence from the state government about it.

"There has still been no word on it," he said.

"A promise is a promise, the funding needs to happen and Football Bundaberg needs to know when.

"I grew up up playing junior soccer at Martens Oval which is over 40 years old and these facilities haven't been upgraded since then.

"The Minister has 30 days to answer my Question On Notice."

Minister de Brenni, after being contacted by the NewsMail, hit back, saying the government is committed to the election promise.

He also attacked Batt for his way of bringing the issue to the public.

"Of course we will honour our election commitments," he said.

"Issuing a media release without talking to me first is a cheap stunt."

The NewsMail did ask de Brenni when the funding would be received by Football Bundaberg so they could start the plans for the upgrades.

The question was not answered in his two-sentence response to the paper.

