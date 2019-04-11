'No event restrictions on Seafront Oval': council

RESHAPING THE OVAL: Current construction works under way at Seafront Oval. The council is creating a new Youth Precinct and laying more stormwater drains in the area.

THE council's CEO insists the shifting of events away from Seafront Oval will allow community groups to have better use of the site in the future.

It follows prominent events, including By the C and Burtons Circus, being re-located to allow works on new stormwater pipes and the Pialba Youth Precinct to start.

CEO Ken Diehm said a short-term shift from the Esplanade site was not part of a long-term ploy to move events to a different location like the Sports Precinct.

He said the council had not made a decision to restrict event access to the oval and it would be up to organisers to decide on their future use of the space.

"The current unavailability of Seafront Oval relates to the works being done,” Mr Diehm said.

"When completed, the works on the oval will provide better supporting infrastructure and make better use of the space for community purposes and events.

"Event organisers ultimately choose the location for their events and the council will work with them to best accommodate their wishes.”

Parking issues and size constraints have also forced the relocation of other large-scale popular events, such as the Rotary Living Expo and Carols by Candlelight.

Work on replacing stormwater pipes and re-developing the car park started in March.

These works are expected to finish in May, while the re-development of the stage, toilets and lighting are expected to finish in June. The development of the skate and park sections is expected to finish by the end of August, weather permitting.