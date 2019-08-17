NO EXCUSE: Feline desexing is 'hugely affordable'

NO EXCUSE: Fraser Coast Regional Council is partnered with the National Desexing Program which heavily subsidises the cost of desexing cats.

NO EXCUSE: Fraser Coast Regional Council is partnered with the National Desexing Program which heavily subsidises the cost of desexing cats. Contributed

DESEXING your cat has never been more accessible on the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is partnered with the National Desexing Program which heavily subsidises the cost of desexing cats.

Walker Street Veterinarian Surgery manager Anja Kleigrewe said there should be no reason people owned whole cats.

"With the subsidy, it costs $55 to desex a female and $35 for a male, which is hugely affordable," Ms Kleigrewe said.

Ms Kleigrewe said cats breed "really well" and produce kittens who then go on to breed themselves.

She said the council sometimes brought in feral cats which unfortunately had to be euthanised.

"They're not suitable for rehoming - it's too little, too late unfortunately.

"And, of course, there are environmental issues with feral cats destroying wildlife."

For more information about the National Desexing Program, visit ndn.org.au.