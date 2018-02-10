No experience needed for volunteer positions

Maryborough Whistlestop volunteers (L) Eric Perkins, Neill Bucton, John Sims and David Hecker in the ticket booth awaiting passengers for the The Mary Ann steam train ride around Queens Park every Thrusday and last Sunday of the month.

Maryborough Whistlestop volunteers (L) Eric Perkins, Neill Bucton, John Sims and David Hecker in the ticket booth awaiting passengers for the The Mary Ann steam train ride around Queens Park every Thrusday and last Sunday of the month. Alistair Brightman

EVER thought of driving a steam engine or just wanted to volunteer your time?

There are a number of positions you could help with at the Maryborough City Whistlestop.

Whistlestop is a volunteer organisation responsible for the operation of replica historic steam train Mary Ann, the Maryborough rail museum, and the custodians of locomotive 299, the fisrst mainline locomotive built in Maryborough for the Queensland Government in 1897.

President Warren McPherson there was always something to do but not enough people to help out.

"There is a lot of jobs from accounts to lawn mowing, passenger attendant to steam train driver," he said.

"I had to retire before I went to play with trains.

"It was like starting a whole new career."

Warren completed a reciprocating steam engine course recently helping him gain more experience.

"The course was the hardest thing I have done since school but we had full training in-house and I did my tuition under Robert Olds of Olds Engineering.

"The best thing is no experience is necessary - all the training is provided."

The Mary Ann steam train makes its way through Queens park. Alistair Brightman

Warren also mentioned they were struggling with the upkeep of the museum.

"Not everyone that visits Maryborough comes on a Thursday, so we have opened the museum of a morning on both Tuesday and Thursday," he said.

"But ideally we would love to have the volunteers so it could be open every day."

Volunteer positions available include station assistants, museum assistants, passenger attendants, office assistants, driver assistants, market stall operation, steam engine drivers, lawn mowing, general maintenance.

A Blue Card is required but can be arranged on your behalf if you do not currently hold one.

"So come and speak to us any Thursday, except during February - it's the Mary Ann's maintenance month - at Macalister St Station Portside, or our museum, Lennox St (old railway buildings) Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9am and 12.30pm," Warren said.

"Or alternatively phone 4121 0444 or 0415 186 679."