Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NO FEES: Council will waive tip fees this weekend only

STORM SEASON: Rolf Light says the first things to go flying in a storm are plastic outdoor chairs.
STORM SEASON: Rolf Light says the first things to go flying in a storm are plastic outdoor chairs. Emily Black
Emily Black
by

FRASER Coast Regional Council will throw open its landfills and transfer stations this weekend so residents can have a free pre-storm season clean-up.

Disaster Management Portfolio Councillor Rolf Light said it was council's early Christmas present to locals and a pre-emptive safety measure as a serious storm season approached.

>>CATCH UP ON THE LATEST COMMUNITY NEWS HERE<<

"As an added bonus this year, council has dropped the fees for residents to dump tyres, mattresses and still gassed fridges, freezers and airconditioners," Cr Light said.

"The wind in a storm or cyclone can break branches off trees and turn items laying around your yard, like old trampolines, sheets of iron and even old garden furniture, into missiles that can break windows, smash roofs or injure people.

Fees and charges will still apply for commercial waste and regulated wastes.

Hervey Bay Waste Facility's Scott Hopkins said it was vital to sort your load before arriving at the facility as it was expected to be much busier than normal this weekend.

"By sorting your load you will cut the amount of time you need to unload and put items into the recycling bins, and some of the items may be suitable for the re-use and re-cycle shop," Mr Hopkins said.

>>CATCH UP ON THE LATEST COUNCIL NEWS HERE<<

Cr Light added now was the time to have two storm kits ready, one for the home and one to take with you in case of an evacuation.

Visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au for more information.

If want to stay up-to-date of what's happening across the region during a storm or cyclone then follow the Council's Disaster Co-ordination Centre Facebook page facebook.com/FCRCdisaster.

Topics:  fccommunity fccouncil fcenvironment fcevents fcwhaton fcwhatson hervey bay independent

Fraser Coast Chronicle
All your formal photos in one spot

All your formal photos in one spot

THE ladies frocked up in stunning dresses and the men looked stylish in their suits for what was one of the biggest events on the Grade 12 calendar.

Microbats say 'buzz off' to mosquitoes

BUZZ OFF: USC Animal Ecology Lecturer Dominique Potvin setting up a box for micro bats.

The bats provide a service which helps to eliminate mosquitoes.

Accused handbag thief sparks dramatic chase

Large structured handbags hold all your essentials and this shade of watermelon is fresh and delicious.

A police officer was allegedly punched in the face.

Lack of jobs setback for school-starters

Ms D'Arcy said the Maryborough region was not a privileged area and many children did not have access to quality early childhood education and learning programs.

'It's a significant area that's being undervalued.'

Local Partners