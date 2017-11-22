NO FEES: Council will waive tip fees this weekend only

STORM SEASON: Rolf Light says the first things to go flying in a storm are plastic outdoor chairs.

FRASER Coast Regional Council will throw open its landfills and transfer stations this weekend so residents can have a free pre-storm season clean-up.

Disaster Management Portfolio Councillor Rolf Light said it was council's early Christmas present to locals and a pre-emptive safety measure as a serious storm season approached.

"As an added bonus this year, council has dropped the fees for residents to dump tyres, mattresses and still gassed fridges, freezers and airconditioners," Cr Light said.

"The wind in a storm or cyclone can break branches off trees and turn items laying around your yard, like old trampolines, sheets of iron and even old garden furniture, into missiles that can break windows, smash roofs or injure people.

Fees and charges will still apply for commercial waste and regulated wastes.

Hervey Bay Waste Facility's Scott Hopkins said it was vital to sort your load before arriving at the facility as it was expected to be much busier than normal this weekend.

"By sorting your load you will cut the amount of time you need to unload and put items into the recycling bins, and some of the items may be suitable for the re-use and re-cycle shop," Mr Hopkins said.

Cr Light added now was the time to have two storm kits ready, one for the home and one to take with you in case of an evacuation.

