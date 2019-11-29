No fireworks but donation to fire victims

Blessing of the Fleet 2019 - Fireworks ended the night with a bang.

INSTEAD of providing funding for festive season fireworks, Fraser Coast Regional Council will donate $10,000 to the Queensland Bushfire Appeal.

Councillors voted unanimously during its monthly meeting on Wednesday to accept a recommendation to ban the use of fireworks at council events or council supported events this year.

Mayor George Seymour said he believed we should celebrate New Year's Eve how we intend to live in the new year.

During the meeting he referenced the fires currently burning in the region at Boompa and on K'Gari.

A donation of $10,000, slightly more than the amount spent last year by the council on fireworks, will be given to communities and victims of the nation's recent bushfires.

Cr Seymour said there were more appropriate ways to celebrate the new year and Christmas than creating more fire risks.

He said the council had already lined up celebrations with live music and other events.

Cr Seymour said if community groups found their own funding and wanted to include fireworks they could but they would be subject to whatever fire ban restrictions were in effect.

"We would rather they didn't, given the tinder dry conditions across the Fraser Coast," he said.

"We will also ask event organisers to, where possible, involve local bushfire brigades in festive season events.

"The events will be a great opportunity for residents to thank the many volunteer rural bushfire brigade members who keep us safe and a fundraising opportunity for the brigades."

During the meeting, councillor David Lewis said he did not think community groups who chose to include fireworks were disrespecting fireys or fire victims but supported council's recommendation.

This recommendation does not include a Maryborough organisation which already had a council grant approved for its celebrations.