No one waiting too long for specialist appointments

NO PATIENTS in Fraser Coast hospitals are waiting longer than their recommended clinical timeframe for a specialist appointment.



Patient waiting times through the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service have been slashed from 157 people on waiting lists in September last year to zero last month in June.



Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick attributed the massive reduction in waiting times to the hard work of hospital staff and the State Government's $361.2 million Specialist Outpatient Strategy.



"This Queensland-first strategy that is being implemented over four years is already delivering on its goal of cutting waiting lists and improving access to specialist services by 2020," Mr Dick said.



"When we came to office, there were 104,000 Queenslanders waiting longer than clinically recommended for a specialist appointment. That number has dropped to 38,000 - a fall of 63%.



"This initiative has meant more than 65,000 Queenslanders who might otherwise have still been waiting have been able to have their first outpatient appointment.



"This is one of the most significant health achievements of the last two- and-a-half years."



WBHHS Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said in the Wide Bay, a number of initiatives had contributed to shorter wait times.



"When the Specialist Outpatient Strategy was announced last September we had 157 people on waiting lists beyond their clinically recommended waiting time," Mr Pennington said.



"We reduced that to zero by the end of June, which is an extraordinary achievement.



"Our medical, nursing staff and administrative staff in Outpatients have been proactive in tackling this issue and put considerable effort into improving how we manage our waiting lists, and they're all to be applauded for this outcome," he said. Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said Queensland Health funding from the Specialist Outpatient Strategy was enabling hardworking staff to deliver more services.

