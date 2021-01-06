Menu
Brumbies on Fraser Island. Photo: Contributed.
News

No fresh brumby sighting on Fraser for past year

Carlie Walker
6th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
No fresh sightings of brumbies on Fraser Island have been reported in more than a year.

Monitoring cameras last captured footage of a feral horse on K’gari on August 26, 2019, according to a spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science.

There were no reported sightings in 2020.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service continues to monitor for feral horses on K’gari,” she said.

The island has about 35 motion activated cameras on the island, intended to record dingo behaviour and provide information about interaction between dingoes.

The continued presence of the wild horses on the island was first discovered in 2014.

About 200 wild horses lived on Fraser Island in the 1900s after they were introduced in the 1800s.

But in the 1980s the horses were targeted for removal and in 2003, dozens were removed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Until 2014, it was assumed there were no horses left on the island.

In 2016, the department had also received a report of eight feral horses that had been spotted by a tourism officer north of Moon Point.

