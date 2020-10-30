NO FUNDS: MP says M’boro will lose train contract under LNP

MARYBOROUGH, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos – OCTOBER 13, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk talks to a worker during a visit to the Downer train building facility, as she campaigns for her re-election. Ms Palaszczuk announced a $600 million commitment for 20 new trains to be built in Maryborough, should Labor win government on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

NO FUNDING has been devoted to train manufacturing in Maryborough under costings released by the LNP this week.

It comes just weeks after Labor announced the first 20 Cross River Rail trains would be built in the Heritage City.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders accused the Opposition of intending to build Cross River Rail trains overseas, putting 690 Maryborough jobs at risk.

"The LNP will not commit $600 million to buy 20 local Queensland trains, which means Maryborough will miss out.

"It means substandard trains will be imported from overseas, and the people of Maryborough will miss out on 690 local jobs.

"If the LNP gets in, Maryborough's train manufacturing will be destroyed.

"Only Queensland Labor will deliver Queensland train manufacturing and the hundreds of jobs that go with it."

LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman said the LNP supported train-building in Maryborough as it did "all Queensland manufacturing businesses."

"Maryborough's Labor candidate needs to explain why Labor would rip $480 million out of the Bruce Highway, increase electricity costs for manufacturers by 20 per cent and raise car rego by $300 for every car owner.

"He also needs to explain why Labor is tearing down Paradise Dam in the middle of a drought and why this region has suffered the highest unemployment rate in the nation under his watch.

"Maryborough has a simple choice at this election.

"Four more years of Labor unemployment or the LNP's plan for 150,000 Queensland jobs."