No holiday for hospital ED staff over break

STATISTICS released this week have revealed how the region's hospitals fared during the busiest section of the holiday period.

Fraser Coast emergency department staff withstood an onslaught of patients during the Christmas and New Year holidays after presentations increased about 20 per cent compared to last year's daily average.

Hervey Bay Hospital experienced a mean of 133 patients a day, with the busiest day being December 30, when 160 people were seen.

Maryborough Hospital's ED had an average of 70 people per day during the holidays, their busiest days being Boxing Day and New Year's Day with 87 presentations on each day.

Both hospital's holiday figures were up from 2017 at 124 and 68 respectively.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Scott McConnel said the Christmas and New Year holidays were busy times for the emergency department teams reflected by the increased number of presentations across the three departments including Bundaberg.

"At Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals, our teams dealt with increased presentations not only when compared to our normal daily average, but also in comparison to the same holiday period last year, which highlights the ever-increasing demand on our departments,” he said.

At Hervey Bay Hospital the average presentations during the 2018 Christmas and New Year period, totalling 1331, represented a 20.4 per cent increase on the daily average for the calendar year.

Maryborough Hospital has 19.3 per cent increase in presentations reaching 697 from December 24 to January 2.

"WBHHS would like to thank our residents and visitors for working with us and being patient at what is a busy time for our staff,” Mr McConnel said.

"On behalf of the executive of the WBHHS, I'd also like to thank all our staff, including our emergency department teams, for their efforts throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

"While our community celebrated Christmas and the New Year with loved ones, many of our staff are giving up time with their own families to provide excellent care to our patients.

"We couldn't function without their dedication.”